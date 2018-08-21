Woman run over by train after stranger pushed mother onto tracks: ‘A hero in every sense of the word’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee woman was run over by a train in Atlanta, after investigators say a stranger pushed the woman's mother onto the tracks as the train approached. Katie Wenszell jumped onto the tracks to save her mother's life. The 28-year-old is now fighting for her own life.

Wenszell and four of her sisters were in Atlanta with their mother for a girl's trip when the unthinkable happened. It was supposed to be a memorable trip, but the memories made weren't what the family ever expected.

"It's been up and down," said Jerry Wenszell, Katie's father.

Jerry Wenszell was at home in Wisconsin when it happened. He got a call on Sunday, Aug. 19.

"She said 'Mom and Katie have been involved in a train accident.' That's just not a normal statement. That just isn't," said Wenszell.

The women were at Atlanta's Midtown MARTA station when investigators say Christopher Brooklin, 28, pushed Susan Wenszell onto the tracks.

"Katie seeing this, as an oncoming train is coming, jumped down to move Sue off the tracks," said Jerry Wenszell.

The train went over Katie and Susan Wenszell, and Katie was wearing a backpack.

"She was caught and beaten between the railroad tracks and the undercarriage of the vehicle," said Jerry Wenszell.

She was dragged and critically injured, while her mother was OK. She's fighting for her life at an Atlanta hospital, in a medically-induced coma, with broken bones in her face and a severely injured shoulder. Additionally, part of her foot had to be amputated.

Her father called her a hero.

"Had she not done that, my wife would be coming home in a funeral box," said Jerry Wenszell.

The family has asked for prayers for a woman who saved her mother's life.

"A hero in every sense of the word," said Wenszell.

Brooklin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Jerry Wenszell said he plans to head to Atlanta Thursday, Aug. 23 to be with his daughter.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help pay medical expenses.