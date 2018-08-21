Woman dies after swimming at Harrington Beach State Park; search resumes for man still missing

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Ozaukee County officials are releasing more information after a swimmer went missing off the shores of Harrington Beach State Park on Monday afternoon, Aug. 20.

It was reported that five people, all from the Milwaukee area, entered Lake Michigan to swim. Four managed to get out of the lake — three with no injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

The injured person, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office reports the woman passed away Monday evening as a result of her injuries from the incident. She’s been identified as Paige Berndt of Milwaukee.

Authorities also identified the missing swimmer as 34-year-old Ahmad Adl of Franklin. The search for Adl was suspended Monday night and resumed Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Search efforts Monday involved multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Ozaukee County rescue boat, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office rescue boat, Flight For Life, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, DNR, Cedarburg/Mequon/Port dive teams, and Belgium/Fredonia/Cedar Grove EMS.

If anyone has information regarding the missing subject’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.