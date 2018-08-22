‘I wasn’t able to pay tickets:’ Another Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday helps hundreds clear their record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Living in fear of getting caught was the case for a couple hundred people until Wednesday, Aug. 22, when they took advantage of Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday.

Journey House near 21st and Scott was transformed into a courtroom, with a judge and staff. This initiative started in 2017.

People with a municipal warrant or driver's license suspension due to an ordinance-level violation were able to show up to get it taken care of. Trenton Canady was one of those who took advantage of this opportunity, which you had to register for in advance.

"That was my problem. I wasn't able to pay tickets, you know? Sometimes they're a little much, you know?" said Canady.

He qualified for community service to work off his fine.

This program is a win-win, as those who avoided the courts were able to show up and handle their responsibilities, and take advantage of other resources offered during the event.

"You get to meet with DMV. Handle your warrants with the court. Interview with people for jobs -- and then hopefully walk out of here with a job," said Derek Mosley, municipal court judge.

Shantaria Spears-Bell opted for a payment plan. She said clearing her record opens doors.

"Security, and possibly upgrade and become a police officer," said Spears-Bell.

This event required pre-registration, but Mosley said people can come to court and get the same options, you just won't get the on-site employment resources.