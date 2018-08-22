If you’ve ever dreams of becoming a Ninja Warrior — this weekend is your chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- If you've ever wondered how people train for those obstacle course races or Ninja Warrior competitions -- this is one way! Carl spent the morning at a gym in Menononee Falls that looks more like a playground -- Legendary Fitness.

About Legendary Fitness (website)

Legendary Fitness uses obstacle course training to make fitness fun and challenging. We lead programs designed to help our members live the lives they want in and out of the gym and to overcome obstacles on and off the course, and we foster a supportive community of athletes who motivate and inspire one another every day.

At Legendary Fitness, we have an indoor obstacle course that includes challenges for athletes at every level and a wide variety of obstacles for ninjas and obstacle course racing athletes to train on.