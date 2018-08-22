× Kohl’s reduces its technology team by approximately 60 positions

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s is restructuring its technology team and operating model. But those changes mean a reduction of approximately 60 technology positions.

Jen Johnson, Kohl’s senior vice president of corporate communications, says Kohl’s is migrating the majority of its technology platforms to the Cloud — which creates efficiencies through automation.

Kohl’s officials say associates impacted by the changes are being offered a severance package, including career counseling and outplacement services.

“While it is very difficult to reduce positions, this decision was one we took very seriously and approached thoughtfully for our business and our teams,” Johnson said in a news release.