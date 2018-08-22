Magical canned meat! Check out this simple recipe for spam hash

MILWAUKEE -- Get ready to crack open a can  -- of spam! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shares a simple recipe for spam hash.

Spam Hash

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp vegetable oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 large potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 2 tbs to a ¼ cup water, as needed
  • 1 (12 oz) can Spam, coarsely chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • Garlic salt & black pepper as needed
  • ¼ cup green onion, chopped

Directions:

  1. In a skillet over medium heat, saute onions and potatoes in oil until potatoes are slightly browned.
  2. Add Spam, garlic, salt & pepper to taste. Cook 2-4 minutes until Spam is heated.  Add water as needed if skillet becomes too dry.
  3. Remove from heat. Stir in Green Onion.
  4. Serve on a sandwich or top with a fried egg.