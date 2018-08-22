Man out on bond in OWI case accused in rollover crash during pursuit that injured Greenfield officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- A Milwaukee man is facing charges in connection with a rollover crash that happened during a pursuit on Aug. 12.

Jorge Ornelas, 26, of Milwaukee faces one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of operator flee/elude officer, bodily harm or property damage.

The incident happened around 9 a.m., when an on patrol saw a reckless driver traveling at a high rate of speed on Forest Home Avenue near Morgan Avenue. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it fled.

A pursuit began, but soon ended. The vehicle was reported to have been last seen near 76th and Layton.

Soon, another officer spotted the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 74th Street near Edgerton Avenue. The officer pursued the vehicle, headed for Loomis.

Just before 35th and Loomis, police said an officer attempted to stop the suspect with a PIT maneuver, but the vehicle crashed into the squad -- causing the squad car to roll over. Witnesses saw the squad skid down Loomis before coming to rest in the middle of the street.

"Thank God he is OK," a witness said.

"We looked down the block and sure enough, we saw an SUV upside down facing us. You could see the bottom of the car and stuff like that. Flipped upside down. Tires in the air -- all four. They blocked it all off. All of the cop cars were just keeping all the traffic away," said Corey Oschmann.

Police said the officer was pulled out by other officers, and taken to the hospital -- where the officer was treated and released. Police said the officer who was injured is a 10-year veteran of the Greenfield Police Department.

Police said Ornelas was arrested on Aug. 12. Ornelas made his initial appearance in court on Aug. 18. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24, and cash bond was set at $5,000.

Online court records show he has an open case filed out of Milwaukee County in May, in which he's charged with OWI, second offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, greater than .02, under ignition interlock device order and operating while revoked.

He failed to make his initial appearance in court in June. At that time, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and $704 in cash bond was forfeited.

$250 cash bond was posted in that case on Aug. 19. He made his initial appearance on Aug. 18 after he was returned on that arrest warrant issued in June.