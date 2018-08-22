Walker, Evers tied in first Marquette Law School Poll after primary

In the governor’s race, Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democrat Tony Evers both got 46 percent support among likely voters.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin holds a narrow 49-47 percent lead over Republican Leah Vukmir among likely voters, which is well within the margin of error.

For historical context in the governor’s race, Democrat Mary Burke led Walker 49-47 in the first poll after the Democratic primary in 2014.

Walker led Tom Barrett 50-44 in the first primary after the Dem primary in the 2012 recall. Walker ultimately won both races.