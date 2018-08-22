× Motorcyclist thrown from bike over barrier wall on ramp to I-94 WB in Marquette Interchange

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist was involved in a crash in the Marquette Interchange Wednesday evening, Aug. 22.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the operator was thrown from the motorcycle and over the barrier wall, landing in the grassy area below — near 11th and Tory Hill.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling on the ramp from I-43 to I-94 westbound when the operator crashed into the barrier wall.

The motorcyclist was seriously hurt, and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.