× ‘Our hearts are broken:’ Family of Mollie Tibbetts issues statement, thanks public for support

DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of Mollie Tibbetts has issued a statement via the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Tibbetts disappeared on July 18 while jogging in her home town. After more than a month of searching, investigators located her body in a farm field in rural Poweshiek County on Tuesday, Aug. 21. An autopsy is being conducted — but results may not be available for some time.

The family released the following statement:

“Our hearts are broken. “On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever. “At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private. “Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful.”

Cristhian Rivera, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old Tibbetts. He may make his first court appearance on Wednesday.