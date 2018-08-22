Wauwatosa man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old 8th-grader multiple times

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — J’gai Starks, 27, of Wauwatosa, faces one count of repeated sexual assault of a child — accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl between mid-June and mid-August, 2018.

According to a criminal complaint, police on Aug. 17 found the girl at a home on 74th Street in Wauwatosa, and she indicated she met Starts on a dating app, and said they had sex that night.

Starks was arrested on Aug. 17.

The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center at Children’s Hospital, and said there were “numerous other incidents involving sexual contact” with Starks after they met in person in mid-June, around her 14th birthday, during the summer after eighth-grade.

The complaint says Starks told investigators “if he could talk to (the victim’s) dad, he would ask for forgiveness.”

Starks made his initial appearance in court on Aug. 22. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, the victim’s immediate family and anyone under the age of 18. He was ordered not to use the internet or social media.

Cash bond was set at $10,000.