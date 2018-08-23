9-year-old boy wishes Jessob Reisbeck well with gift of Godzilla toy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 9-year-old boy who recently brought some luck to the Milwaukee Brewers went out of his way to wish Jessob Reisbeck well after hearing he was leaving FOX6 News for Washington, D.C.

We recently featured young Nigel Ayala on FOX6 News -- because he had been sending members of the Milwaukee Brewers Godzilla toys. Well, those toys started arriving when the Brewers were getting hot. The team warmly accepted the gift from the 9-year-old.

On Thursday, Aug. 23, after hearing Jessob would be leaving FOX6, Nigel wanted to wish Jessob well by giving him a Godzilla toy. He came to the station, Jessob took some time to meet with him, and Jessob is now the proud owner of a Godzilla toy. We hope it brings him some luck in D.C.