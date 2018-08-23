Arcade bar ‘Up-Down Milwaukee’ to give away free tokens during grand opening Aug. 24

MILWAUKEE — Get ready Milwaukee! A brand new arcade bar is set to open on Brady Street on Friday, Aug. 24 — and they’re giving away FREE tokens to the first 100 guests in the door.

According to their website, Up-Down Milwaukee is an “arcade and nostalgia-based bar featuring more than 60 arcade games from the 80s and 90s, pinball machines, three classic Skee-Ball alleys, Nintendo 64 console gaming, and an array of patio activities on our 2 floors of outdoor patio.”

Don’t forget the drinks… it is a bar! Up-Down Milwaukee has an “extensive craft beer selection” with over 60 beers on tap. Patrons can also snack on house-made pizza by the slice with unique toppings, according to their website.

Up-Down Milwaukee — located at 615 E. Brady Street — will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Here’s a look at their regular hours:

Monday-Friday 3:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

All arcade games are 25 cents. You must be at least 21 to enter.