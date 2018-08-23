‘I was nervous coming here:’ Marquette welcomes largest incoming class in school history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The largest incoming class in Marquette University history moved in on Thursday morning, Aug. 23. The class consists of nearly 2,200 freshman from 46 states, 18 countries and two U.S. territories. For one Green Bay family, it was déjà vu.

With a mountain of stuff packed into the Kneeland's SUV, it was hard to believe this family of five squeezed in too. Although, they had some practice.

"I guess I made a list. I feel like there's something that I forgot," said Connor Kneeland.

Connor was the second Kneeland son to leave for college. His older brother moved back to Madison days prior -- and his twin brother was preparing to head to Minnesota on Monday, Aug. 27.

"Three times in a week," said Tim Kneeland, Connor's father.

For Connor Kneeland, heading off to college meant heading out on his own for the first time.

"It's going to be a weird change for me," said Connor Kneeland.

He is the third-generation Kneeland to enroll at Marquette.

"I was nervous coming here, but now that I'm here, I'm feeling fine," said Connor Kneeland.

Although this Green Bay family has picked up a few college packing tips, it didn't make dropping off another son any easier.

"I'm excited for him. I'm not excited for me. It's been a long time coming and it will be quiet around our house quickly," said Tim Kneeland.

Connor Kneeland is one of 890 lucky students in the brand new Rev. Robert A. Wild, S.J., Commons (Wild Commons). Some of the amenities include a large dining facility open 24 hours daily, a first-floor lounge and other community space throughout the building, a chapel and multi-faith worship space, smart classrooms and study lounges on each floor.