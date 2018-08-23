Jumping for joy! Sky Zone is expanding, take a look inside their new location in Greenfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- Jumping for joy! The Sky Zone Trampoline Park is expanding -- and Evan Peterson has a first look inside their new location in Greenfield.

About Sky Zone (website)

Sky Zone is the world’s first indoor trampoline park. We’re the inventors of “fun fitness” and the makers of trampolines as far as the eye can see. We give you one of the greatest workouts ever combined with awesome, healthy fun. We’ve been voted the number one “out of the box” workout and the “best party ever.” Experience WOW – the weightlessness of bouncing, flipping and landing in a pit filled with 10,000 foam cubes.

