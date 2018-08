× Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, possibly related to road rage incident

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night, Aug. 22. It happened around 11:15 p.m. near 24th and Kilbourn.

Police say a 24-year-old man sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and showed up at a local hospital.

At this time, police believe this is possibly related to some type of road rage incident.