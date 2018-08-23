Teacher accused of sexually assaulting student at St. Matthias Parish School in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A teacher at St. Matthias Parish School is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a student — and a criminal complaint indicates there are other victims in this case.

Kevin Buelow, 45, of West Allis faces one count of first degree sexual assault of a child, contact with a child under 13.

The criminal complaint notes that Buelow was the victim’s teacher at St. Matthias, and prosecutors say Buelow molested the girl during private tutoring sessions in the basement at St. Matthias. The complaint says he sexually assaulted her “multiple times.”

Prosecutors say the victim disclosed to her mother and to her friends that this happened.

Other former students disclosed inappropriate touching by Buelow when they were students at St. Matthias, the complaint says.

Buelow is set to make his initial appearance in court on Friday, Aug. 24.