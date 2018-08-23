‘We had a big argument, a fight:’ Randell Wright charged in fatal shooting of his son

MILWAUKEE — Randell Wright is charged with first degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of his 21-year-old son, Jakari Wright.

Police were called to the Oklahoma Gardens apartment complex near 37th and Oklahoma on Saturday, Aug. 18. to investigate a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed the victim lying on a concrete landing. People there were holding pressure on his gunshot wound, but they told police the victim was no longer breathing.

Randell Wright was there when officers arrived on the scene. The complaint indicates when officers asked him what happened, Wright stated, “We had a big argument, a fight.” He went on to say, “I told him to clean up his room, keep things together, you know, it was just something that was constantly going back and forth. So I got my gun and he’s like, ‘Kill me, I want to die.’ I said no just get your stuff and leave, then we started wrestling for the gun, it went off.” Wright said, “It wasn’t supposed to go down like that.”

The medical examiner’s report indicates Jakari Wright died from a single gunshot wound.

If convicted, Wright faces up to 60 years in prison.