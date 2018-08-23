Woman accused of drunk driving with daughter on lap now charged with identity theft

OZAUKEE COUNTY — New charges are filed against a troubled Sheboygan mother and U.S. Postal Service worker.

Amanda Hauke, 41, is accused of intercepting an Ozaukee County man’s replacement Cabela’s Visa card in the mail and using it to make purchases for herself.

Hauke was a postal worker.

Prosecutors say she racked up $2,340 in purchases with the stolen card at a Walgreens in Saukville, the Walmart in Sheboygan, as well as other restaurants and pharmacies.

Investigators say Hauke was even seen on surveillance video at Walgreens wearing her postal uniform and buying items with the Cabela’s Visa.

As a result, Hauke faces four counts of identity theft – financial gain in Ozaukee County court.

Hauke has a memorable rap sheet. In March, Hauke was accused of driving drunk on I-43. In cellphone video, she’s seen with her eyes off the road for long periods of time. Witnesses also said at one point, Hauke’s 12-year-old daughter was on her lap, steering the car.

In court, Hauke entered into a two-year deferred prosecution agreement stemming from a felony count of second degree reckless endangering safety.

The identity theft charges are also a violation of that agreement, which has resulted in four counts of felony bail jumping.

Hauke’s attorney, Ben Van Severen, tells FOX6 News he “still needs to review evidence with Ms. Hauke which will determine how we proceed in this case.”

Ozaukee County records show Hauke is currently in jail. She has been ordered by the court to no longer work for the post office. FOX6 News reached out to federal postal inspectors for comment but did not hear back.