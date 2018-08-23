‘Working Out New Material:’ Comedian Aziz Ansari to host show at the Pabst Theater Saturday

Posted 11:47 am, August 23, 2018, by

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Actor/producer Aziz Ansari attends the Official Viewing and After Party of The Golden Globe Awards bosted by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Aziz Ansari will host a “pop-up show” at the Pabst Theater Saturday, Aug. 25 — announced on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

“Working Out New Material” will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday. The doors open at 6 p.m.

There is a six ticket limit for the show, and no cellphones are allowed. Anyone caught with a cellphone or smart watch in the venue will be ejected.

CLICK HERE to get tickets.