× ‘Working Out New Material:’ Comedian Aziz Ansari to host show at the Pabst Theater Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Comedian Aziz Ansari will host a “pop-up show” at the Pabst Theater Saturday, Aug. 25 — announced on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

“Working Out New Material” will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday. The doors open at 6 p.m.

There is a six ticket limit for the show, and no cellphones are allowed. Anyone caught with a cellphone or smart watch in the venue will be ejected.

