Former teacher accused of sexually assaulting student at St. Matthias Parish School due in court

MILWAUKEE — A former teacher at St. Matthias Parish School facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a student will make his initial appears in court on Friday, Aug. 24. A criminal complaint indicates there are other victims in this case.

Kevin Buelow, 45, of West Allis faces one count of first degree sexual assault of a child, contact with a child under 13.

The criminal complaint notes that Buelow was the victim’s teacher at St. Matthias, and prosecutors say Buelow molested the girl during private tutoring sessions in the basement at St. Matthias. The complaint says he sexually assaulted her “multiple times.”

Prosecutors say the victim disclosed to her mother and to her friends that this happened.

Other former students disclosed inappropriate touching by Buelow when they were students at St. Matthias, the complaint says.

FOX6 News learned through the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Buelow was a teacher at St. Matthias from 2001-2012, and Holy Apostles in New Berlin starting in 2013.

He was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Below is a statement sent to Holy Apostles parents: