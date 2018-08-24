Former teacher accused of sexually assaulting student at St. Matthias Parish School due in court

MILWAUKEE — A former teacher at St. Matthias Parish School facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a student will make his initial appears in court on Friday, Aug. 24. A criminal complaint indicates there are other victims in this case.
Kevin Buelow, 45, of West Allis faces one count of first degree sexual assault of a child, contact with a child under 13.
The criminal complaint notes that Buelow was the victim’s teacher at St. Matthias, and prosecutors say Buelow molested the girl during private tutoring sessions in the basement at St. Matthias. The complaint says he sexually assaulted her “multiple times.”
Prosecutors say the victim disclosed to her mother and to her friends that this happened.
Other former students disclosed inappropriate touching by Buelow when they were students at St. Matthias, the complaint says.
FOX6 News learned through the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Buelow was a teacher at St. Matthias from 2001-2012, and Holy Apostles in New Berlin starting in 2013.
He was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 21.
Below is a statement sent to Holy Apostles parents:
Dear families of our Holy Apostles Community,
The administrative team at Holy Apostles has been notified by the Milwaukee Police Department of an issue involving a teacher at Holy Apostles School. Mr. Kevin Buelow was arrested August 21, and has been charged this morning with first degree sexual assault of a child. Our understanding is that the allegation dates back before Mr. Buelow was employed by Holy Apostles School; and to our knowledge, does not involve faculty, staff or students at Holy Apostles. At this time, specific details have not been shared with us.
Mr. Buelow has been placed on administrative leave. Holy Apostles Parish and School is fully cooperating with the police investigation. If anyone has information concerning Mr. Buelow, they should contact the New Berlin Police Department at (262) 782-6640.
Holy Apostles School’s top priority is to ensure the best learning environment and quality of service for our students. All of the proper procedures upon hiring staff were taken in this instance, including safe environment training, mandatory reporting responsibilities, review and signature of our code of conduct, and a criminal background check. Unfortunately, background checks cannot always predict if an employee will someday fail to meet our moral and ethical expectations.
We take seriously any and all allegations that could compromise the welfare or safety of our students. Please keep in mind that personnel matters are handled with careful consideration for all involved.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we share information with you as it becomes available. Although we don’t have all the details, we wanted to share with you what we do know as soon as possible, and will continue to update you as we are able.
In the spirit of our Holy Apostles faith community, please keep all involved in your prayers.
Sincerely,
Fr. Don Thimm Mrs. Kristin Lee