Traffic Alert: Scheduled closures ahead of Harley 115th and Labor Day Weekend

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

On Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday there will be overnight full freeway closures (10 p.m. - 5 a.m. nightly) in multiple directions making way for the last 4 ramp openings by Wednesday Morning.

Just ahead of the Harley 115th and Labor Day Weekend, the Greenfield Avenue Northbound entrance ramp, the Northbound exit ramp to Bluemound Road, and the southbound exits to Greenfield Avenue and Lincoln Avenue are all scheduled to open by Wednesday at 5 a.m.!