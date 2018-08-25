Busy weekend for candidates in race for Wisconsin governor

FRANKLIN — No time off ahead of the November election, both candidates for governor worked the weekend events around the state on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Calling this election cycle his toughest one yet, Governor Scott Walker told a crowd of supporters in Franklin, he needs their help if he’s going to win a third term in November.

“I’ve said for a year now, so it’s not anything new, I’ve talked about how because of national politics, it was going to be difficult for any Republican. However, on the other hand, even though the poll was close the other day, it was about a 12-point margin that people in Wisconsin on both said the state’s going in the right direction,” Walker said.

The latest Marquette Law School poll has Walker and his Democratic opponent, Tony Evers, tied at 46 percent. Evers’ running mate, Mandela Barnes, says the numbers indicate voters want change.

“People understand that they’re lives haven’t improved under his leadership. So it’s only fitting that his numbers are where they are. For a person to have been in office for as long as he has, and to still be under 50 percent is a good sign,” said Barnes.

Their Saturday one-on-one interviews with FOX6, come on the heels of an especially violent 24 hours within an especially violent month in Milwaukee. Six people were shot overnight, 17 have been killed so far this August. While both sides agree part of the solution is more jobs, Barnes accuses the current administration of failing to address gun violence.

“I’ve long been a champion of universal background checks,” said Barnes.

Walker says Evers embraces a plan that would give 50 percent of inmates in the state’s prison system early release.

“I will never let a violent criminal out of prison one day before the end of their sentence,” said Walker.

Evers was campaigning in Oshkosh on Saturday. Both him and Barnes are expected to be in Madison on Sunday, Aug. 26 — while Walker has events planned in Elkhorn and back in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum.