Mother charged in daughter's death after fentanyl found in sippy cup

PENNSYLVANIA — A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after her infant daughter overdosed on Fentanyl that she had put in the child’s sippy cup.

Jhenea Pratt, 23, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 24.

Her 17-month-old daughter, Charlette, was rushed to the hospital in April after she was found unresponsive.

Officers tried CPR but the little girl died at the hospital.

Fentanyl was found in the girl’s system and in the cup.

Pratt is charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.