People stuck in traffic visit stranded food truck to pass the time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWTHORNE, Calif. -- An accident on a California freeway equaled some big business for one food truck owner.

The double-tanker truck and an SUV collided on the westbound side of Interstate 105 about 5 a.m. Friday, killing both vehicles' drivers.

Authorities initially worried they might find more bodies in the twisted and burned wreckage. But none were found.

Both sides of the freeway were initially closed as firefighters carefully drained thousands of gallons of fuel from a trailer tank that overturned but did not burn.

The accident lead to a back-up on the freeway -- closing it in both directions.

That's when people started getting out of their cars and heading over to a food truck that was stuck as well. People lined up to get a snack or beverage to pass the time.

Sadly, two people were killed in the crash.