Police: 6 shot, injured in separate incidents across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating multiple separate shooting incidents that happened Friday night, Aug. 24 and early Saturday morning, Aug. 25. Six people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday near 23rd and Layton.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering a serious gunshot wound. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The investigation continues.

The second shooting happened near 41st and Courtland at around 11:50 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a two male teenagers, ages 14 and 17, were shot during an attempted robbery in the area. The 14-year-old boy suffered a serious gunshot wound and the 17-year-old boy had only minor injuries. Police note there are two suspect involved. The investigation is ongoing.

The third shooting happened around 10 minutes later near 53rd and Villard.

Officials say a 21-year-old was suffered a serious gunshot wound during an attempted robbery while he was in his vehicle. The passenger, a 20-year-old man, was not injured. Detectives and officers are investigating the incident and searching for two suspects.

The fourth shooting happened an hour later at around 1 a.m. Saturday near 8th and Hadley.

Authorities say a 38-year-old man walked into a hospital with a non-fatal gunshot would. He told police the shooting happened in that area. Police are investigating, looking for a motive and any possible suspects.

The last shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday near 13th and Rogers.

According to police, a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound. Officers and detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting and any suspects involved.