Police: Woman arrested, taken to hospital after short pursuit ends in crash

MILWAUKEE — A woman was arrested and taken to the hospital after a short police chase turned into a crash Saturday, Aug. 25.

According to police, a woman in her 20s was wanted on a warrant for several armed robberies. Just before 12:30 p.m., she led police on a short pursuit and ended up crashing near 13th and Cleveland.

Another vehicle was involved.

Officials say the suspect was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and will be in police custody.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously hurt.