Gear up for the new school year with the latest and greatest back-to-school technology

MILWAUKEE -- It's hard to believe but the end of August, thousands of students will have made their way back to class. That means parents and students alike are gearing up for the first day of school. AT&T tech expert Nathan Fricke shows us some of the latest and greatest must-have items for a successful school year.