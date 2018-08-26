× 15 taken to hospital after crash during ‘Race the Lake’ in Fond du Lac County

TOWN OF TAYCHEEDAH — A crash at a bike race Sunday morning, Aug. 26 in Fond du Lac County sent 15 people to the hospital. It happened during Race the Lake, an 88-mile bicycle race around Lake Winnebago.

Fond du Lac County sheriff’s officials said it happened around 9 a.m. on County Highway WH near McCabe Road, in an area with “a moderate downward slope.” Sheriff’s officials said it’s believed a group of 50 cyclists was traveling at approximately 40 miles-per-hour when two bikers made contact with one another and crashed — causing a chain-reaction crash.

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening — a Madison man, and Fond du Lac man, and two men from Illinois.

Others hurt refused treatment — suffering cuts and scrapes.