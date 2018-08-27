‘Devastated:’ 2 gamers with ties to southeast Wisconsin have surgery after Jacksonville shooting

MILWAUKEE — Two men with ties to southeast Wisconsin were hurt in Sunday’s shooting during a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida — one of them a member of Bucks Gaming.

Timothy Anselimo’s mother spoke out during a news conference Monday afternoon at the hospital.

“Intense. Intense. Not knowing if it was my son was intense. My son’s dreams are this. He loves playing games. He’s hurt. He’s destroyed right now with what has happened. Our main focus is to get him better and back to where he needs to be,” said Sujeil Lopez, Anselimo’s mother.

Lopez said she “never” expected anything like this.

“For him to come to a gaming event, as his mother, I thought he would be safe, and he wasn’t. He started in New York to stay out of trouble. We let him play 20 hours on TV, because he wasn’t in the street. He was never in trouble. He was a good kid and he’s a good man. He didn’t deserve this. No one deserves this, but he didn’t deserve this. Now that he’s facing the fact that he might not ever be able to use his hand again, is extreme. It kills me inside because as a mother, you want your kid to be great. As a mother, you want your child to succeed and do what he loves. He was just drafted to the NBA — Milwaukee Bucks out of Wisconsin — and just came back home a week ago. He’s only been home a week and now this happened. He’s very stressed. He upset. He’s depressed. He’s hurt. He just said before he went into surgery, he said he can’t believe it happened to him. We see it, we know about it, but you never expect it to hit so close to home, especially at a gaming event, something that’s supposed to be safe. Children were there. There were moms there with little kids. He said ‘Mom, it was crazy.’ People were trampling over him while he was on the floor, shot. He was taken into Hooters by a staff member there for protection, so I got to thank him. He just can’t believe this happened to him. He did not know the suspect. He knew of him from being there. Everybody kind of knows each other from events and gamertags. Never knew him or even played him. When he was shot in the hand, it hit the thumb and middle finger. He’s a rightie, and he has to hold the control with his right hand. Doctors have to see the damage first. This is his life. He made it and he’s alive, but if he can’t play and he can’t work and he can’t do this, his life will be changed forever. The NBA 2K that he was just drafted in, he says if he can’t play the game, he’s still going to work for the league — find a way to keep his dream alive,” said Lopez.

Lopez said her son was shot in the chest, hip and hand. His half-brother was watching him live and heard the gunfire.

“He called him a second time. Tim answered. My son told him, ‘I was shot. Tell my mother I love her’ and the phone went dead. They thought it was balloons popping. They thought it was music, until they realized it was a gun. Him and his friend, who was not shot, went to the back door. When he went to jump over a fence, that’s when he got shot again. Then went to the Hooters,” said Lopez.

Anselimo and his mother currently live in Tampa, Florida.

“He can’t wait to get back home to Tampa. This is not the last you’ll see of ‘olarry,’ I promise you that. He does want to speak with the press when he gets back to Tampa, but his spirits are very low right now. The NBA 2K League has reached out. The Bucks has reached out numerous times. My son is what they called ‘the lovable guy.’ Everyone loved my son. They say he’s just such a great guy. A lot of them are devastated. His Bucks teammates are devastated,” said Lopez.

Lopez said her son’s gaming contract picks up in February and they’re not sure at this point whether he’ll be able to play.

Anselimo, who is originally from Brooklyn, New York, is one of six people on the Bucks Gaming roster. On Twitter, Lopez posted a photo of his backpack spattered with blood.

My sons Bucks gaming book bag with his blood from being shot pic.twitter.com/1oJSocbf3h — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 27, 2018

The governor of Florida with my son @oLARRY2K pic.twitter.com/nP0VCLUyYY — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 27, 2018

God was with these guys today pic.twitter.com/YrWlphteBT — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 27, 2018

My son was shot 3 times please keep him in your prayers — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 26, 2018

Earlier this month, Anselimo, who goes by the gamertag “O’Larry,” sat down with FOX6 for a Bucks Gaming profile.

“You got thousands of people watching obviously online. You got the people there, and most people are just used to playing at home in the comfort of their room or couch,” said Anselimo.

On Monday morning, Aug 27, Anselimo took to Twitter, writing: “Woke up crying knowing today’s surgery will determine if I’ll ever be able to play video games again.”

Still in shock. Woke up crying knowing today’s surgery will determine if I’ll ever be able to play video games again. — LARRY LEGEND (@oLARRY2K) August 27, 2018

Anselimo said he lives for his career as a professional gamer.

“Just enjoying the moment. Just living for it and embracing everything. You’re doing something that you love to do and getting paid for it, so we really have the best jobs,” said Anselimo.

Anselimo’s mom updated fans on Twitter Monday, posting: “Prayers up. My boy just went into surgery.”

Prayers up my boy @oLARRY2K just went into surgery — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 27, 2018

Meanwhile, FOX6 News spoke with Alex Madunic, who said he’s from Cudahy. He said he had to have surgery to remove a bullet that hit his leg and traveled to his ankle. He said he was a competitor during Sunday’s tournament.

Police have identified the shooter as 24-year-old David Katz from Baltimore, Maryland — an avid video gamer himself. Authorities have not yet commented on a possible motive for the shooting.