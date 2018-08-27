Flooding across Ozaukee County causes multiple road closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- Major flooding in across Ozaukee County has caused some problems for people in the area early Monday morning, Aug. 27.

In Port Washington, all lanes on I-43 both NB and SB at Mile Marker 101 to Mile Marker 107 are closed due to water over the roadway.

#Breaking- I-43 closed in both directions near Port Washington due to water over the road. @fox6now @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/LDH3ZwP78c — Amy DuPont (@AmyDuPontFox6) August 27, 2018

Updated | OZAUKEE Co | Weather | I-43 NB/SB | In between MM 101 and 107. | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) August 27, 2018

Flooding was spotted at a Port Washington condominium garage.

#Breaking- a resident tells us there are at least 20 submerged vehicles in this Port Washington condo garage and parking lot. @fox6wakeup @fox6now pic.twitter.com/SrYHpW7Twv — Amy DuPont (@AmyDuPontFox6) August 27, 2018

In Saukville, village officials are warning drivers to use caution as multiple roadways are closed:

Highway 33 is closed at Highway W and South Main Street. People are being directed south to Grafton to use the Highway 60 bridge.

Highway W is also closed at Highway 33.

Mill Street is closed from Highway 33 north. Traffic is being rerouted onto Cold Springs Road.

Officials remind drivers to not go through any standing waters.

The National Weather Service has an areal flood warning issued for both Ozaukee and Washington Counties for residual flooding until 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27.

