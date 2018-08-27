Fueling the festivities: Motor Bar & Restaurant to have specials for Harley’s 115th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary is rolling in and Motor Bar & Restaurant is gearing up to fuel the party. Dave Kash and Jed Hanson has a a look at what they'll have to offer.

From celebratory brews to quite bites and food trucks throughout the Harley-Davidson campus, Motor Bar and Restaurant is ready to feed Harley riders!

They have a celebratory lager crafted by the folks at Milwaukee Brewing Company, Third Space Brewing and Good City Brewing. You can also take a culinary road trip through America with their smoked-in house barbecue offerings. And the Can Room will be offering quick bites like Wisconsin cheese curds, mac and cheese and BBQ pulled pork sandwiches.