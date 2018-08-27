× JJ Watt: $41.6M raised after Hurricane Harvey funded repairs on 600+ homes — and more

HOUSTON, Texas — Hurricane Harvey made landfall a year ago, bringing record rain and causing billions in damage in Houston and the Gulf Coast.

On Monday, Aug. 27, JJ Watt offered an update on relief efforts after he raised $41.6 million after the storm.

He said the money provided funds for repairs to more than 600 homes and 420 childcare centers and after-school programs.

More than 26 million meals have been distributed to families, and more than 10,000 people received medication.