‘There’s fears of what’s to come:’ Saukville neighbors sandbag against river; more rain in the forecast

CEDARBURG — Storms brought heavy rain to southeast Wisconsin beginning Sunday, Aug. 26, prompting flash flooding in some areas, and FOX6 found some in Ozaukee County keeping a close eye on rising water, with more rain in the forecast.

As if Monday wasn’t rough enough, Robin Ziegler of Saukville woke up to find the Milwaukee River in her backyard.

“Oh my God, it’s going to come up to the house! One of the neighbors has been through this before, and he’s like, ‘hey, we need to be a little proactive and let’s start sandbagging,'” said Ziegler.

Hours later, the house was lined with sandbags as the water crept toward the garage.

“Actually it comes from the other side, so you get both directions and it comes over the banks and now I have a swimming pool,” said Ziegler.

Sunday’s rain left its mark not just on her house, but next door as well.

“We immediately know we have to go and help our neighbors sandbag because they’re the lowest and it will flood quickly for them,” said Mahala Heniadis.

That, despite the fact that they were faced with a stinky problem of their own.

“As we were up and running around, we realized there was a smell. We looked downstairs and we realized there was a bunch of sewage water in the basement,” said Heniadis.

Soon, their basement was airing out in the driveway.

“There’s definitely fears of what’s to come — if it is going to get worse,” said Heniadis.

The thought of it getting worse was on everyone’s mind in Thiensville near the Thiensville Dam over the Milwaukee River. Meanwhile, on I-43 in Ozaukee County, water halted traffic multiple times on Monday — during the morning and evening rush.

“Al we can do is keep an eye on it, hope it recedes and hopefully the rain stays farther north,” said Scott Ziegler with Ozaukee County Emergency Management.

There’s rain in the forecast through Wednesday. CLICK HERE for the latest from the FOX6 Weather Experts.