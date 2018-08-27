‘They’re taking folks’ money:’ Handmade furniture company fails to deliver on thousands of orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYVILLE -- A Mayville family with an appreciation for whiskey isn't rolling out the barrel after they say they were taken by an online company.

As it turns out, they aren't alone.

The company is facing thousands of similar allegations.

Colleen Olsen purchased her husband, Raymond, a handmade shelf to hold his collection of Jack Daniel's. They say what arrived doesn't resemble the picture and appears to be lower quality.

"I was more hurt that she was disappointed than me," Raymond said.

It was a Facebook advertisement that led Colleen to Rough Country Rustic Furniture. The company says it specialized in what they called "concealment" furniture that stores firearms or other hidden items behind secret panels.

"They kept telling me that they're back ordered. We will be receiving it," Colleen said.

Colleen's order cost $106 and was scheduled to arrive within two months.

It took seven months.

"I'm sure there are others out there who have paid for it and haven't even gotten anything," Colleen said.

She is right.

A lawsuit filed by the attorney general's office in Missouri -- where Rough Country Rustic Furniture is based says the company "failed to provide products to at least 514 consumers, who paid defendants at least 450,094.38."

The attorney general's office tells FOX6's Contact 6 it has received 1,100 complaints total.

Jim Temmer of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau says they've received 31 complaints from people in Wisconsin.

"This is just a bad company. They aren't doing what they say and they're taking folks' money," Temmer said. "You really need to make sure you know who you are dealing with, especially if it's a large purchase."

The BBB recommends checking their website before buying anything from a company online and using a credit card to increase your chances of a refund.

If you visit Rough Country Rustic Furniture's website today, it's no longer accepting new orders.

Complicating refunds in this case is that many customers were told their handmade items could take 60 to 120 days or more to arrive. It's significant because many credit card companies require you file your claims to dispute charges within 60 to 90 days.

The BBB says in cases like this keep good records, save any messages you send to the company asking about your product and still try to dispute it. File a claim with the BBB if necessary.

Contact 6 did reach out to Rough Country Rustic Furniture for comment on this story, but did not hear back.