× Dunkin’ Donuts debuts fall menu

MILWAUKEE — Dunkin’ Donuts has rolled out a new fall lineup of coffee flavors and tasty treats.

The chain started serving up pumpkin-flavored and maple-pecan flavored coffees beginning Monday, Aug. 27.

The flavors are in hot or ice coffee, espresso beverages, frozen coffee and cold brew coffee formats.

Dunkin’ is also trying out new fall “munchies” with a new maple cream cheese spread, a new apple crisp donut, Belgian waffle and maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwiches, a pumpkin donut and muffin and festive fall donut.

Yum!