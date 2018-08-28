× Gov. Walker declares state of emergency in 6 more counties due to severe storms, flash flooding

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Governor Walker has declared a State of Emergency for the counties of Fond du Lac, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon and Washington following severe storms and flash flooding.

According to a news release, the six counties were added to Governor Walker’s executive order issued last week declaring a State of Emergency for Dane County.

“The past 10 days have subjected our state to torrential rains and flooding, with homes and businesses damaged or destroyed. I know Wisconsin will continue to effectively respond to these storms. I’m proud of our National Guardsmen, first responders, and volunteers from across the state who continue to lead the response during the cleanup and recovery,” said Walker in the release.

The release says several areas of Wisconsin received over five inches of rain in the past 24 hours, with certain parts of La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties, receiving up to 12 inches.

The heavy rainfall has led to numerous road closures due to floodwaters and community evacuations.