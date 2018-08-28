Police need help locating man, 66, believed to have dementia, last seen near 12th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need help locating a missing man believed to have dementia. Billy Thompson, 66, is listed as “critical missing” with MPD.
According to police, Thompson was last seen around 1:15 p.m. near 12th and Vliet, headed southbound.
He stands 6’6″ tall and weighs 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and a light complexion.
He was last seen wearing a blue knit winter cap, a blue and white polo style shirt, blue jeans, and brown slippers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
43.048535 -87.927102