Police need help locating man, 66, believed to have dementia, last seen near 12th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need help locating a missing man believed to have dementia. Billy Thompson, 66, is listed as “critical missing” with MPD.

According to police, Thompson was last seen around 1:15 p.m. near 12th and Vliet, headed southbound.

He stands 6’6″ tall and weighs 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and a light complexion.

He was last seen wearing a blue knit winter cap, a blue and white polo style shirt, blue jeans, and brown slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.