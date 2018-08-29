‘A nice quick ride:’ Motorcyclists hop off their bikes and let the ferry bring them to Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson riders have logged hundreds, may thousands, of miles to make their way to Milwaukee. But some of them chilled a bit -- by getting off their bikes and letting a ferry float them into town.

Hundreds of motorcyclists got on the Lake Express in Muskegon, Michigan -- and took the two-and-a-half hour journey across Lake Michigan to Milwaukee.

Riders told FOX6 News the ferry ride was a nice change of scenery ahead of a weekend full of riding.

"We want to enjoy the ride on the ferry. A lot of us haven't done it. It's just a nice quick ride, you can relax, it comes right into Milwaukee, we put a lot of hours on the road, so it's nice to take a little break," said one rider.