Best wireless headphone picks

We talk to the experts at the Wirecutter to find out the best wireless headphones in a variety of categories.

Need a new pair of headphones? If you think Apple’s AirPods are the only game in town, think again!

We consulted the experts at the reviews website Wirecutter to learn about their recommended headphones in a variety of categories. We spoke to Lauren Dragan, a writer who spent many years reviewing high end audio products for Sound & Vision. She now spends her days testing hundreds of pairs of headphones. Here are her picks, which you can also find on the Wirecutter website.

Best Inexpensive Headphones: Jabra Move

“We’ve had these as a pick for a couple of years now actually and they’ve really endured the test of time. For what they cost they’re actually a really good deal,” said Dragan.

Best Running Headphones: Plantronics Backbeat Fit

“They sound pretty great, they have 3 different EQ settings and they’re super sweat resistant and water resistant,” said Dragan.

Best Alternative to Apple’s AirPods: Jabra Elite 65T

“If your main goal isn’t just ease of connection, the Jabra do everything better. They sound better, they fit better, they stay in better, they’re sweat resistant, they have controls for the volume which [AirPods] do not,” said Dragan.

Best Headphones for Kids: Puro BT2200

They limit the sound to an ear friendly safe 85 decibels.

“Once it gets to that top safe level, they can’t get any louder,” said Dragan.

Best Headphones for Noise Cancelling: Bose QuietComfort 35 II

“As far as the noise cancelling goes… they are absolutely the best. Their technology for reducing noise is fantastic,” said Dragan.