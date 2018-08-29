‘Chocolates and caramels:’ 3 businesses to check out on Wisconsin Avenue in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC -- Brian Kramp spent the morning checking out three different local businesses -- his time off of Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Oconomowoc. He checked out The Crafty Cow, Golosi Gelato Cafe, Sweet P's Pantry.

About Golosi Gelato Cafe (website)

Our authentic artisan Italian gelato is made with pride because we are passionate about our love for gelato. We use the freshest ingredients and the highest quality flavors to create our traditional frozen dessert. We always chose to purchase local when we can and search the world to provide our customers with authentic ingredients . NO emulsifiers are used in our well balanced receipt! So you'll never find Mono & Diglycerides, Polysorbates or other types you normally see in the ingredient list of ice cream or gelato competitors. I am from a second generation gelato makers and I learned from my father the right way. He always followed the classic and natural ways. So if you ask me the most healty flavor from my personal list of recipes, I will be glad to help you to find the most simple and natural from my favorite recipes from the old Italian classic or the most trendy and popular flavors.

About Sweet P's Pantry (website)

I loved pantries as a kid! From the one in the house where I lived as a child, to the large, Wisconsin farmhouse pantries of my aunts'. Oh, the possibilities! The creations that came out of those pantries....homemade bread, sweet candy, cookies, pies, and more sweet things; and the crunchy pickles, condiments and makings for so many savory dishes.

I was hooked! Not only by the food that came out of those pantries, but also by the creativity, work and love that was put into that food. Those women held those pantries as the heart of their responsibility. They needed to keep their families and guests tastily well fed and were my inspiration.

Along with those fresh food experiences, my mother's instruction in homemaking to help with 9 siblings and her artistic influence, I emerged with a talent for creating, and love of everything homey and tasty. After 15 years of owning and running a catering business that catered events up to 3000 guests, I took a break. But the food business bug bit again, creating home-made toffee and chocolates with favorite all-natural ingredients and flavors.

Along with my husband, Pat (my own Sweet P!) we invite you to savor our Artisan Toffee and Chocolates, and become part of the Sweet P's Pantry extended family. We always welcome your comments and correspondence.