National Weather Service: Tornado hit Tuesday evening in Town of Wilson in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF WILSON — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown in the Town of Wilson near Sheboygan on Tuesday, Aug. 28 just before 5 p.m.

The NWS said the tornado was caught on camera, and the video was posted to social media.

There was a report of minor tree damage as a result, the NWS said.

This is the second confirmed tornado from Tuesday. The other hit in Fond du Lac County near Alto.

There were four tornado warnings Tuesday, impacting Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.