National Weather Service: EF1 tornado touched down in the Brownsville area of Dodge County
BROWNSVILLE — The National Weather Service has confirmed yet another tornado touchdown in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 28 — the third confirmed tornado.
The tornado hit the Brownsville area in Dodge County around 4;10 p.m. on Tuesday. It was an EF1.
The good news from the Brownsville storm — there were no injuries.
Two other tornadoes were confirmed on Wednesday. One was in the Alto-Brandon area — and officials indicated it was an EF1 rated tornado with winds between 73 and 112 miles-per-hour.
A tornado was also confirmed as touching down in the Town of Wilson near Sheboygan. That happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The NWS said the tornado was caught on camera, and the video was posted to social media.
43.616381 -88.490659