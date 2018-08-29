× National Weather Service: EF1 tornado touched down in the Brownsville area of Dodge County

BROWNSVILLE — The National Weather Service has confirmed yet another tornado touchdown in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 28 — the third confirmed tornado.

The tornado hit the Brownsville area in Dodge County around 4;10 p.m. on Tuesday. It was an EF1.

Our damage survey crew has reported an EF-1 #tornado occurred in Brownsville (Dodge Co) Tuesday. Details will be forthcoming. – PC — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 29, 2018

The good news from the Brownsville storm — there were no injuries.

Two other tornadoes were confirmed on Wednesday. One was in the Alto-Brandon area — and officials indicated it was an EF1 rated tornado with winds between 73 and 112 miles-per-hour.

A tornado was also confirmed as touching down in the Town of Wilson near Sheboygan. That happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The NWS said the tornado was caught on camera, and the video was posted to social media.