Report: Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to 4-year extension worth $33.5M

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $33.5 million plus incentives. That’s according to James Jones, who used to play for the Packers and now works for the NFL Network.

Jones tweeted that means Rodgers will get more than $100 million in guarantees.

BREAKING 🚨 The #Packers and 2-Time MVP QB @AaronRodgers12 have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $33.5 million in new money…plus incentives per year…He gets over $100 million in guarantees. — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) August 29, 2018

Excited for Aaron…with the start of the season, he gets to focus on bringing the Lombardi trophy back to Green Bay! #Respect — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) August 29, 2018

According to Packers.com, Rodgers ranks No. 1 in NFL history (min. 1,500 attempts) in career passer rating (103.8), interception percentage (1.59) and TD/INT ratio (4.01, 313/78).

Rodgers has been named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player by The Associated Press twice in his career (2011, 2014). He is one of only eight players in league history to win the award multiple times.

Rodgers is also the only QB in league history to record a 100-plus passer rating in six consecutive seasons (2009-14), with no other QB doing so in more than four straight seasons.