Report: Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to 4-year extension worth $33.5M

Posted 12:20 pm, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 12:38PM, August 29, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $33.5 million plus incentives. That’s according to James Jones, who used to play for the Packers and now works for the NFL Network.

Jones tweeted that means Rodgers will get more than $100 million in guarantees.

OAKLAND, CA – AUGUST 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers not in uniform looks on from the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

According to Packers.com, Rodgers ranks No. 1 in NFL history (min. 1,500 attempts) in career passer rating (103.8), interception percentage (1.59) and TD/INT ratio (4.01, 313/78).

Rodgers has been named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player by The Associated Press twice in his career (2011, 2014). He is one of only eight players in league history to win the award multiple times.

Rodgers is also the only QB in league history to record a 100-plus passer rating in six consecutive seasons (2009-14), with no other QB doing so in more than four straight seasons.

