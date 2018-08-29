Watch: Brewers’ Christian Yelich hits for the cycle vs Reds

Posted 9:51 pm, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 09:53PM, August 29, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 29: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated by a teammate after scoring in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 29, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich hit for the cycle in his first five at-bats on Wednesday night, the eighth Brewers batter to accomplish the feat.

Yelich had a pair of singles, a double, a game-tying triple and a two-run homer. He’s the first Milwaukee player to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011 at Houston.

Yelich has 11 homers in August and a career-high 26 overall. He’s hit three homers in the first two games of a series against the Cincinnati Reds.