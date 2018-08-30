× 2 taken to hospital after crash involving 2 motorcycles on Hoan Bridge

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on the Hoan Bridge Thursday morning, Aug. 30.

It happened in the northbound lanes shortly after 11 a.m., as a group was riding from the House of Harley to Veterans Park.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said one motorcycle slowed because of traffic, and was rear-ended by the motorcycle behind it, carrying two people.

Both riders on the second motorcycle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The rider who was hit wasn’t hurt.