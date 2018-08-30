2 taken to hospital after crash involving 2 motorcycles on Hoan Bridge
MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on the Hoan Bridge Thursday morning, Aug. 30.
It happened in the northbound lanes shortly after 11 a.m., as a group was riding from the House of Harley to Veterans Park.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said one motorcycle slowed because of traffic, and was rear-ended by the motorcycle behind it, carrying two people.
Both riders on the second motorcycle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The rider who was hit wasn’t hurt.
43.025151 -87.898838