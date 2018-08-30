H-D ‘Law Enforcement Ride’ benefits families, co-workers of officers killed in the line of duty

Flood watch for northern half of FOX6 viewing area from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday

Posted 5:08 pm, August 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:44PM, August 30, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Thursday, Aug. 30 was "Law Enforcement Day" during Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary celebration.

A Law Enforcement Ride took off from the House of Harley near 60th and Layton.

Harley-Davidson Law Enforcement Ride

Two-hundred bikers took part in the event, led by officers. It benefits the group "Concerns of Police Survivors," or "C.O.P.S." The organization provides resources for families and co-workers of officers killed in the line of duty.

Harley-Davidson Law Enforcement Ride

Harley-Davidson Law Enforcement Ride

"This is totally part of the fun. We love everything to do with the sound and the rumble of Harley Davidson. It`s all about that lifestyle - it`s fantastic," said Kristin Wacker, House of Harley.

The 115th anniversary fun continues through Sunday, Sept. 2, capped off with a parade through the streets of Milwaukee. CLICK HERE for a complete schedule of events.