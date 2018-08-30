H-D ‘Law Enforcement Ride’ benefits families, co-workers of officers killed in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thursday, Aug. 30 was "Law Enforcement Day" during Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary celebration.

A Law Enforcement Ride took off from the House of Harley near 60th and Layton.

Two-hundred bikers took part in the event, led by officers. It benefits the group "Concerns of Police Survivors," or "C.O.P.S." The organization provides resources for families and co-workers of officers killed in the line of duty.

"This is totally part of the fun. We love everything to do with the sound and the rumble of Harley Davidson. It`s all about that lifestyle - it`s fantastic," said Kristin Wacker, House of Harley.

The 115th anniversary fun continues through Sunday, Sept. 2, capped off with a parade through the streets of Milwaukee. CLICK HERE for a complete schedule of events.