7-0 Kansas City: Play underway as Packers face Chiefs in final preseason matchup

Posted 7:35 pm, August 30, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 01: The Kansas City Chiefs line up against the Green Bay Packers during the preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Green Bay Packers finish the preseason with a matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Thursday, Aug. 30. The Packers are 2-1 in the preseason, losing to the Oakland Raiders Friday, Aug. 25, 13-6. They won vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers 51-34 on Aug. 16, and vs. the Tennessee Titans, 31-17 on Aug. 9.

According to Packers.com, 22 Packers players did not suit up:

  • QB Aaron Rodgers
  • WR Jake Kumerow
  • WR Davante Adams
  • WR Randall Cobb
  • S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
  • S Kentrell Brice
  • RB Jamaal Williams
  • RB Devante Mays
  • CB Tramon Williams
  • LB Oren Burks
  • LB Blake Martinez
  • LB Clay Matthews
  • C Corey Linsley
  • T Kyle Murphy
  • T David Bakhtiari
  • DT Mike Daniels
  • TE Jimmy Graham
  • RB Ty Montgomery
  • TE Marcedes Lewis
  • LB Reggie Gilbert
  • DL Muhammad Wilkerson
  • DL Kenny Clark

DeShone Kizer started at QB.

Kansas City was the first to score — making it 7-0 with 9:13 remaining in the first quarter.