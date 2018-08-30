× 7-0 Kansas City: Play underway as Packers face Chiefs in final preseason matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Green Bay Packers finish the preseason with a matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Thursday, Aug. 30. The Packers are 2-1 in the preseason, losing to the Oakland Raiders Friday, Aug. 25, 13-6. They won vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers 51-34 on Aug. 16, and vs. the Tennessee Titans, 31-17 on Aug. 9.

According to Packers.com, 22 Packers players did not suit up:

QB Aaron Rodgers

WR Jake Kumerow

WR Davante Adams

WR Randall Cobb

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

S Kentrell Brice

RB Jamaal Williams

RB Devante Mays

CB Tramon Williams

LB Oren Burks

LB Blake Martinez

LB Clay Matthews

C Corey Linsley

T Kyle Murphy

T David Bakhtiari

DT Mike Daniels

TE Jimmy Graham

RB Ty Montgomery

TE Marcedes Lewis

LB Reggie Gilbert

DL Muhammad Wilkerson

DL Kenny Clark

DeShone Kizer started at QB.

Kansas City was the first to score — making it 7-0 with 9:13 remaining in the first quarter.