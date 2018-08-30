7-0 Kansas City: Play underway as Packers face Chiefs in final preseason matchup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Green Bay Packers finish the preseason with a matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Thursday, Aug. 30. The Packers are 2-1 in the preseason, losing to the Oakland Raiders Friday, Aug. 25, 13-6. They won vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers 51-34 on Aug. 16, and vs. the Tennessee Titans, 31-17 on Aug. 9.
According to Packers.com, 22 Packers players did not suit up:
- QB Aaron Rodgers
- WR Jake Kumerow
- WR Davante Adams
- WR Randall Cobb
- S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
- S Kentrell Brice
- RB Jamaal Williams
- RB Devante Mays
- CB Tramon Williams
- LB Oren Burks
- LB Blake Martinez
- LB Clay Matthews
- C Corey Linsley
- T Kyle Murphy
- T David Bakhtiari
- DT Mike Daniels
- TE Jimmy Graham
- RB Ty Montgomery
- TE Marcedes Lewis
- LB Reggie Gilbert
- DL Muhammad Wilkerson
- DL Kenny Clark
DeShone Kizer started at QB.
Kansas City was the first to score — making it 7-0 with 9:13 remaining in the first quarter.
