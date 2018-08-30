‘Sounded like a 747:’ Couple believes they were in midst of tornado; NWS confirms touchdown in Oostburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASCADE -- The National Weather Service says at least 11 tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin (16 statewide) as storms rolled through the state Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Here's a breakdown of the NWS confirmed tornadoes from Tuesday, Aug. 28:

Alto in Fond du Lac County at 3:58 p.m.: EF1, 100 mph winds Southwest of Oakfield in Fond du Lac County at 4:04 p.m.: EF1, 94 mph winds South of Oakfield in Fond du Lac County at 4:08 p.m.: EF0, 80 mph winds Southwest of South Byron in Fond du Lac County at 4:09 p.m.: EF1, 100 mph winds West of Brownsville in Dodge County at 4:11 p.m.: EF2, 125 mph winds South Byron in Fond du Lac County at 4:11 p.m.: EF1, 94 mph winds Brownsville in Dodge County at 4:12 p.m.: EF1, 107 mph winds East of South Byron in Fond du Lac County at 4:16 p.m.: EF1, 90 mph winds Eden in Fond du Lac County at 4:22 p.m.: EF1, 90 mph winds Dundee in Fond du Lac County at 4:30 p.m.: EF0, 80 mph winds Oostburg in Sheboygan County at 4:57 p.m.: EF0, 80 mph winds

There were also five tornadoes outside of the FOX6 viewing area. They include the following:

Marquette County #1 -- EF0, winds TBD

Marquette County #2 -- EF1, winds TBD

West of Marquette in Green Lake County at 3:17 p.m.: EF1, 90 mph winds

East of Marquette in Green Lake County at 3:25 p.m.: EF0, 80 mph winds

Kiel in Manitowoc County at 4:33 p.m.: not rated at this time

We have confirmed/surveyed 15 tornadoes from Tuesday's severe weather. #swiwxhttps://t.co/mVT3cTiC0M — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 30, 2018

"The trees were being pulled up by the earth. Straight up, and just like, spinning and then coming down," said Penny Jesse.

Jesse watched the storms Tuesday, Aug. 28 out a basement window. Her husband Steve Samson watched from upstairs.

"It sounded like a 747 was crashing down in here. It just roared through here," said Samson.

Their house in the woods in Cascade was no longer a serene retirement dreamscape.

"Everything just came down at once. Some of them got snapped off. Some of them got uprooted," said Samson.

At least five acres worth of soaring trees came down like matchsticks during the storms -- twisted in different directions. Jesse and Samson believe they were in the midst of a tornado. One was confirmed in Oostburg in Sheboygan County -- an EF0 at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday.

"Obviously this used to be a deck here," said Samson.

A contractor and firefighters did what they could to clear a path so they could get out.

"This big old maple tree here sheered off -- whacked into the house a couple times as it fell down," said Samson.

Meanwhile, a Sheboygan County campground was also hit hard.

"There are three trailers that are completely demolished. One car under a tree, but thank God she got the car out of there," said Christine Raedtke.

Boats were missing after the storms -- with overwhelming devastation.

"Firewood for sale! I'm thinking of all you can cut. Bring your truck and your chain saw," said Samson.