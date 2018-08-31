2 of 4 members of ‘Paper Team’ crew, responsible for retail thefts dating back to fall of 2017, sentenced to prison

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Two of four young men who prosecutors say were caught on camera running from Saks Fifth Avenue at Mayfair collection with their arms loaded with merchandise have been sentenced to prison. Prosecutors say they were part of the so-called ‘Paper Team’ crew, and they’re accused of hitting up stores at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa and Bayshore Town Center in Glendale on 20+ occasions.

Tyron Richardson, who just turned 18 years old in August, was sentenced on Aug. 31 after pleading guilty to five charges in July.

The sentence breaks down as follows:

Retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000, as party to a crime

One-and-a-half years in prison

Two years extended supervision

Credit for 233 days time served

Robbery with threat of force, as party to a crime

One-and-a-half years in prison

Two years extended supervision

Credit for 233 days time served

Robbery with use of force, as party to a crime

Three years in prison

Three years extended supervision

Credit for 233 days time served

Robbery with use of force, as party to a crime

Six years in prison

Four years extended supervision

Credit for 233 days time served

Retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000, as party to a crime

One-and-a-half years in prison

Two years extended supervision

Credit for 233 days time served

The sentences are to be served concurrently, so in all, he’ll serve six years in prison, and four years extended supervision — and he’s been ordered to pay more than $72,000 in restitution.

Devonte Thomas, who turned 18 in March, was sentenced on Aug. 30, after pleading guilty to four charges in June.

The sentence breaks down as follows:

Retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000, as party to a crime

One year and three months in prison

One year and three months extended supervision

Credit for 214 days time served

Robbery with use of force, as party to a crime

Four years in prison

Two years extended supervision

Credit for 214 days time served

Retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $5,000 to $10,000, as party to a crime

One year and three months in prison

One year and three months extended supervision

Credit for 214 days time served

Retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000, as party to a crime

One year and three months in prison

One year and three months extended supervision

Credit for 214 days time served

The sentences are to be served concurrently, so he’ll serve four years in prison and two years extended supervision. A restitution hearing was set for Oct. 15.

This sentence is to be served consecutively to the sentence handed down in a separate case, in which he pleaded guilty to a charge of vehicle operator flee/elude officer in June. He was ordered to serve one year and one month in prison, and two years extended supervision.

So in all, he’ll serve five years and one month in prison, and four years extended supervision.

The other two individuals charged in this case have plea hearings set for Sept. 12.

Charles Porter, 24, faces the following charges:

Retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000, as party to a crime — two counts

Robbery with threat of force, as party to a crime

Robbery with use of force, as party to a crime

Felony bail jumping — two counts

Kendall Strickland, 25, faces the following charges:

Retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000, as party to a crime — two counts

Robbery with threat of force, as party to a crime

Robbery with use of force, as party to a crime — two counts

Prosecutors say these individuals were members of the so-called “Paper Team” crew — identified as suspects in multiple “grab and run” style retail thefts, robberies, operation of stolen vehicles during other crimes, fleeing and eluding police, drug dealing and armed robberies since fall of 2017.

They were known to posses firearms, and all are felons. Porter was previously convicted of felon in possession of a firearm. Strickland was previously convicted of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Richardson was previously adjudicated delinquent for battery by a prisoner and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Thomas was convicted of vehicle operator flee/elude officer after pleading guilty in June — in a separate case. Prosecutors noted after charges were filed he was the only one who wasn’t a felon.

According to the 33-page criminal complaint, these individuals published videos and photos on social media proclaiming their membership in this “Paper Team” crew and their involvement in crimes across the Milwaukee area.

They also wore or displayed items taking during crimes, and sold stolen items for profit benefiting the group. They’re also accused of illegally brandishing handguns and other firearms and flaunting large amounts of cash — and they utilized stolen vehicles to elude law enforcement.

At the Sak’s Off Fifth Avenue at the Mayfair Collection on Dec. 3, 2017, prosecutors say they started using their belts to fight off store employees who were trying to stop them in the parking lot — where a fight broke out (see below surveillance video).

The four individuals charged above are accused in connection with these incidents:

Nov. 5, 2017: Sak’s Off Fifth Avenue at Mayfair Collection: Porter and Strickland charged — $600 estimated loss to the store

Nov. 12, 2017: Verizon at Bayshore Town Center: Porter and Strickland charged — $5,324 loss to the store

Nov. 22, 2017: Sak’s Off Fifth Avenue: Mayfair Collection: Porter and Richardson charged — $2,175 loss to the store

Nov. 29, 2017: Kohl’s at Bayshore Town Center: Porter and Richardson charged — $1,274 in loss to the store

Nov. 30, 2017: TJ Maxx at Mayfair Collection: Porter and Strickland charged — $2,129 in loss to the store

Dec. 3, 2017: Kohl’s at Bayshore Town Center: Porter and Strickland and Robinson charged — $1,000 in loss to the store

Dec. 3, 2017: Macy’s at Mayfair Collection: Porter, Strickland, Richardson charged — $3,332 in loss to the store

Dec. 3, 2017: Sak’s Off Fifth Avenue at Mayfair Collection: Porter, Strickland, Richardson charged — $3,000+ in loss to the store

Dec. 3, 2017: W. Burleigh and Menomonee River Parkway: Porter accused of fleeing, eluding officer

Dec. 12, 2017: US Cellular at Bayshore Town Center: Strickland, Richardson, Thomas charged — $1,797 in loss to the store

Dec. 13, 2017: Verizon at Bayshore Town Center: Porter, Strickland charged — $2,217 in loss to the store

Dec. 17, 2017: T-Mobile on Marquette University campus: Strickland, Thomas charged — $2,716 in loss to the store

Dec. 18, 2017: AT&T near 76th and Edgerton in Greenfield: Porter charged — $2,000 in loss to the store

Dec. 19, 2017: T-Mobile on S. 108th in West Allis: Richardson, Thomas charged — $3,663 in loss to the store

Dec. 20, 2017: US Cellular on S. Packard in Cudahy: Strickland, Richardson, Thomas charged — $1,500 in loss to the store

Dec. 21, 2017: AT&T near Bender and Port Washington in Glendale: All four believed to have been involved, Thomas’ face visible — $8,700 in loss to the store

Dec. 21, 2017: Sprint near 55th and Brown Deer: Strickland, Richardson, Thomas charged — $3,000 in loss to the store

Dec. 31, 2017: Verizon on S. 27th in Franklin: Porter, Strickland charged — $1,942 in loss to the store

Jan. 2, 2018: Spring on W. Layton in Greenfield: Porter, Strickland, Thomas charged — $5,100 in loss to the store

Jan. 2, 2018: US Cellular on S. Howell in Oak Creek: Strickland, Thomas charged — $5,149 in loss to the store

Jan. 17, 2018: T-Mobile on W. Silver Spring in Glendale: Strickland, Porter charged — $4,929 in loss to the store

Jan. 17, 2018: Sprint on S. 27th in Franklin: Strickland charged — $999 in loss to the store

Jan. 18, 2018: Spring on S. 10th in West Allis: TBD which defendants were involved — $7,700 in loss to the store

Jan. 19, 2018: Best Buy on N. Port Washington in Fox Point: TBD which defendants were involved — $5,300 in loss to the store

Prosecutors said the estimated total loss to these stores, and the total amount of restitution owed by these defendants was more than $70,000.